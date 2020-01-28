I have watched the Senate trial, and I must admit it doesn't look like a judicial trial. No court would allow hearsay, opinions and assumptions that are not supported by evidence. If the House managers and the Trump defenders don't have provable documents, then their testimony should be disallowed.
Every time I watch Adam Schiff speak on the Senate floor, I find it repetitive and boring with his provable lies. I believe there should be testimonies based on provable evidence only. All the Senate participants have been lawfully sworn in and yet testimonies have been given with little regard on facts and the Constitution. At this point, the Senate trial looks like a rerun of the House impeachment inquiry.
My opinion is that this Senate trial is overblown and should be simplified with relevant information. I believe the American people like myself are bored and tired of testimonials that repeats themselves over and over again. The American people and justice deserve better than this.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield