I have read many opinions on immigration by readers of the Californian, and I feel the natural migration of poor and destitute people from the third world will continue as long as freedom prospers in America. The pursuit of happiness is a human endeavor that every person seeks throughout their lifetime. Patriotism is a residual effect of freedom and does not figure into the minds of people seeking freedom from oppression. To simply close our borders to people seeking the very values we hold dear is a travesty and an abomination to freedom.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield