The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 broke through 200,000 earlier this week — right around the time former absentee congressman and current Trump puppet David Valadao campaigned across the valley without a mask at an event with California Senate Minority Leader, and fellow fan of superspreader events, Shannon Grove.
The Trump administration, along with science deniers like Valadao and Grove, have turned a blind eye and gave COVID-19 a free pass to become one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. We’re over half a year into this crisis. Mr. Valadao doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt for not wearing a mask.
How can we trust a man like Valadao with our interests in Washington when he treats his own people so callously here at home?
As a medical professional, I am acutely aware that this pandemic is not something we can ignore and hope will go away. It requires sound leadership, guidance from science and a commitment to protecting one another — qualities that our ex-representative sorely lacks.
I can’t begin to imagine the U.S. death toll with another negligent Trump presidency and science denier Valadao at the helm of our district once again. What an enormous and tragic loss of life that would be.
We need leaders who will listen to science and medical experts to keep us safe and put our economy back on track.
That’s why I am voting to re-elect our Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who will continue to do the right thing when it comes to handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Edythe W. Stewart, Selma