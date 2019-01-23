The contributor who described a woman urinating on an Easton Drive sidewalk and questioned why, citing her urination as unsanitary, without even in passing mentioning the circumstances of homelessness is itself very brazen. Begging the question, just who is failing to see the forest from the trees?
To assert how inappropriate it is to urinate in public and declare the better choice was to patronize the nearby Starbucks sidesteps the obvious point. The unseen elephant is homelessness, not public urination. Homelessness has dozens of inappropriate components, including hunger, public urination and cold insecure nights.
To get all in a tizzy seeing a women urinating and see it as a singularly, an insistence all to itself is itself a problem and illustrates to a large extent why we have a homeless problem. Yes, it is distressing to see persons in stress and in need, but to assert the right way for homeless is do their business "out of sight" only rewards the conscience of those better off.
Even stray animals get better. We all have seen a lost and malnourished animal dart across a road, and universally we all hope the dash is successful. We brake and weave, attempting to avoid killing a "helpless animal." Unfortunately, when the "helpless, malnourished animal" is a woman or a man, is all that really matters just not seeing them urinating in public? And thank you Starbucks for your humanitarian "open bathroom" policy.
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield