It takes a fair amount of motivation for me to sit down and write an opinion piece. Well, I'm motivated again. This time it comes from a Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Socialism will never work in America," Feb. 26). Thank you, Stefanie. You are a very bright young woman.
Your article hits the nail right on the head. I am not a Donald Trump fan. In my view, he is an egocentric bully, incapable of taking sound advice from a parade of very capable appointees who refuse to be yes men. However, I will vote for him in November.
The reason is simple: the conservative platform is best for the country: strong national defense, secure borders, less government interference in lives of citizens, strong support of Israel, protection of the right to life, rebuilding our decaying national infrastructure, fair trade deals, affordable and sustainable health care, tough on crime, reassert our belief in God's sovereignty and common sense gun policy.
This country grew up and has prospered by the grace of God. Our economic engine has always been capitalism. The Democrats running for office this year (most notably Bernie Sanders) would have us abandon the principles that made us strong and replace them with failed socialist ideology. The appeal they have with their support base centers on freebies — free health care, free college tuition and the receipt of the benefits of our society without investing anything in it.
As a capitalist nation, we have done much, not only for ourselves but for the world. As a socialist state, we won't be able take care ourselves, let alone anyone else. I hope there are many more Stefanie Dauberts out there. Young people who can see beyond quick rewards to the disaster such policies will have for their children.
Col. Mark Quinn, Bakersfield