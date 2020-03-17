A recent column pushed for legislation that would ban oil production within parts of Kern County ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Codependency is toxic, be aware of AB 345," March 9).
There’s no scientific evidence that creating a distance from existing facilities would improve the toughest-on-the-planet regulations that producers already follow. Instead, this would only create a production ban. As a result, in order to meet the huge energy needs of our state, we would have to rely even more upon imported oil from places like Saudi Arabia that do not abide by our environmental or humanitarian protections.
In addition to thousands of Kern County workers losing quality careers which, on average, pay more than $100,000, the city and county would lose revenue for programs such as serving our homeless population, providing police and fire services, and funding for our schools.
It’s also important to note production setbacks work both ways. This legislation would tie the hands of policymakers to build desperately needed affordable housing here at home and across the state.
In Los Angeles, which has a fraction of the production we have here in Kern, the city’s own oil and gas administrator found it would cost the city up to $97 billion to establish a setback on existing and future production and could put the city at risk for expensive litigation costs annually. This is consistent with the Legislature’s own economic analysis that found statewide legislation to enact a setback would cost the state up to $3.5 billion and cautioned against expensive legal challenges.
Our community’s economy and environment cannot afford AB 345.
Willie Rivera, Bakersfield City Councilmember