To legislative representatives: The president is a criminal. With the sentencing memos released Friday by the Mueller investigation and the southern district of New York, it is crystal clear that the president is a crook.
There are no alternative facts, no deep state conspiracy. There are the facts established by our institutions of government, whose job it is to police the rule of law. If, after this point, you back the president, you are complicit in his crimes. This is you, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Assemblyman Vince Fong. Also, if you are a citizen who resides in Bakersfield or Kern County and you continue to support this criminal president, you are complicit in his crimes.
Please do not mimic the brown shirts of past and defend a known narcissist, chronic liar and demagogue. Please be a patriot like former Sen. Howard Baker and support the removal of this cancer on the body politic of America’s great republic.
Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Fong, this is a warning to you that you will pay a price in the eyes of history if you continue to act as a sycophant to this deranged man.
David Richmond, Bakersfield