I need reassurance. I read this morning that the statue of Columbus was being removed from the California Capitol rotunda. Does this mean the next thing is the Capitol, then the White House, then Thomas Jefferson’s home, etc.? I understand why some believe that these statues, monuments and military sites should be destroyed, but I also believe history is the best reminder of all events, good or bad. From that we can take a lesson learned, but if we remove all signs, are we saying it never happened?
Carolyn Troxel, Bakersfield