Please give Bill Weld your consideration for the Republican nominee. I am fed up with the behavior of this president. His bad behavior and incompetence have been well documented. It is obvious he committed impeachable offenses. Even Republicans acknowledged that, but only one had the integrity to do his job.
Bill Weld has a record of governing Massachusetts by working with the other party, balancing the budget and protecting the environment. Unlike Trump, he has the temperament and knowledge to be president. Let’s bring integrity, civility and competence back to the office. Please take the time to look at his website and give him due consideration. We must do better.
Fred Chynoweth, Bakersfield