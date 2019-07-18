Really, Kevin McCarthy? Donald Trump is not a racist after he pulls out the longest running trope of racists everywhere: "Go home"?
While I have many issues with the Squad's ideas, they have every First Amendment right to express their ideas for a better America. Trump has proven himself a racist by repeatedly and consistently embracing racist values and stoking the white nationalists' fears of others taking over.
Kevin, you are smarter than this, as are so many Republicans who continue to back this president because you like what has happened (economy) and can overlook how much he divides us. Your constituency is made up of immigrants because we all came from somewhere else and I for one am not going back to some imaginary America. We are an aspirational country as the Squad believes and so do many others believe.
Debra Matheney, Bakersfield