Last month I wrote a letter to the editor talking about the homeless issue in Kern County and how we need to step up and do something about it ("Letter to the Editor: Community needs to help the homeless," June 22). Since writing that letter I've noticed that people want to help, but don't know how. Here are some ways you can help with this issue in our community:
1.) "Blessing bags": keep bags in your car with food, water, a toothbrush, etc. Instead of giving your local homeless friend a few bucks, give them something that they really need. Also, money can be spent on non-essential items, and this ensures that your money won't be spent on drugs/alcohol.
2.) Make eye contact: it sounds weird but the majority of people don't make eye contact with the homeless. This can severely impact their mental health. Acknowledge that they exist; they're humans just like you.
3.) Offer them small jobs, instead of handing out cash: most homeless people want to work for money. Have them wash your car windows, help in your yard, etc. Some studies suggest that this could drastically motivate homeless people to get a job and could make our homeless friends feel a lot better about themselves.
Not everyone can afford to give homeless people jobs or hand out blessing bags, but everyone can make eye contact and maybe even spark up a conversation with your local homeless pals. Let's help our homeless brothers and sisters; the choice is yours.
Adam Black, Bakersfield