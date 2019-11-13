When my husband and I were touring Europe several years ago, we visited a large cemetery in Normandy. As we walked down the rows, we read the names and hometowns of the soldiers lying there. The cemetery is maintained to such perfection that not a blade of grass is out of line or taller than its neighbor. I walked a little farther reading the names when I finally came to one that read "Known But to God." The atmosphere is so overwhelming that it feels as if the soldiers lying there are looking over your shoulder. The tears rolled down my face. It is time to remember the cost of war.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield