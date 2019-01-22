I read an article in your newspaper the other day, and I can't believe anyone is so stupid that they think a wall won't help at the border. You must have fallen, bumped your head and became brain dead. Are you so ignorant that you think a wall won't help? Why don't you all get in a bus, drive down to the southern border and talk to some border patrol agents. Why do people have walls around their homes? Why are there walls around schools and businesses? Why is there a wall around the Vatican if it is so immoral? You people that don't think a wall will help are playing out in left field without a glove or brain. Watch some more CNN ("Communist News Network") or MSNBC ("Mostly Stupid News Broadcast Company").
Donald Hobbs, Bakersfield