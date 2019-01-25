To a recent letter writer, walls do not work ("Letter to the Editor: Walls work," Jan. 22). I live in a gated/walled community, and we have had several "break ins" over the years. Walls are to keep honest people honest. Even the police have told us that our wall is for privacy, not security.
May I suggest that one day you turn on MSNBC at 1 p.m. and watch Nicolle Wallace who worked in the White House for George W. Bush and was a staunch conservative Republican and is devastated by what is happening in the White House. I would also suggest that you give Lawrence O'Donnell a try on MSNBC at 7 p.m., repeated at 10 p.m. Great show.
You are going to have to realize that America will never look like 1950 again. I find it extremely scary to think Trump could win another four years as our lying president.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield