Most or all Democrats and Republicans, including Kevin McCarthy, rebuke the violence that took place in our nation's capital during Wednesday's insurrection. As The Californian reported, Rep. McCarthy said, "This is not the American way" ("McCarthy rebukes violence at the Capitol," Jan. 6). So far, only a handful of responsible Republicans in high places have taken the obvious next step: rebuking the person who instigated the violence, President Trump. We're still waiting for McCarthy to join this select group and cement his legacy as a patriotic statesman representing Kern County.
Joe Traynor, Bakersfield