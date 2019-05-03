Public opinion is usually a nasty thing. It develops using a quick individual response to an event or events and then expands into a community or wider mindset that influences our minds. It is usually not based on facts or the truth. Truth or reality is always complicated because it is personally based.
I want let you know how I feel about Monsignor Craig Harrison and what we are all thinking and talking about locally. And I ask for patience as facts and the truth unfolds.
I have great respect for the man I have grown to know and what I believe he means to Bakersfield and Kern County. But I also believe that people in power must be held accountable for their actions. The allegations are from many years ago, but must be reviewed, responded to and judged by law enforcement and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.
Whatever the outcome of the legal review and judgment, Harrison’s reputation and position in the community will never be the same. Some minds have already found him guilty without thoughtful review.
I am still thankful I know this man and still will call him my friend.
My final opinion will be determined by the hand of providence.
Gene Tackett, Bakersfield