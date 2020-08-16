In a recent Community Voices, it’s obvious the author is unaware of our federal system of government — plus the 10th Amendment which delegates powers to the several states (“COMMUNITY VOICES: The test is coming for Republicans,” Aug. 11). Whether a pandemic or riots and looting, the federal government has no jurisdiction. It’s each state governor who has full authority and responsibility. One exception is protection of federal property. Such properties are the ultimate responsibility of the president, of course.
The president offered federal assistance on numerous occasions — not always accepted by state governors – especially for those in “blue” states. Most agree it is more than coincidental that problems are most pronounced in “blue” states in both the pandemic and the rioting. Their governors and mayors are the “leaders” who should be chastised!
The author was overly detailed in describing multiple personality issues of the president yet without a single reference to his historic, positive accomplishments for all critical dimensions of our national government – foreign and domestic.
Astute voters see through this all too prevalent practice of the president’s detractors. We’ll see confirmation of such wisdom in early November — unless processing of mail-in ballots delays election certifications until early 2021.
John Pryor, Bakersfield