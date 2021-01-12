When President Trump conceded the election, he said he wanted there to be more guards on voter registration and vote counting. This passing comment ought to concern anyone who cares about voting rights. Maybe he’s inciting his MAGA minions and his enablers in D.C. to restrict voter registration and voting even more. We’ve already seen in this country draconian measures employed to do that: ID requirements at the polling place, required notarization of vote by mail ballots, having to have special circumstances to even request a vote by mail ballot, clearing the rolls of Black and brown voters, cutting the USPS off at the knees, etc.
As a former poll worker, I am deeply concerned. As a local MAGA demonstrator said recently at the end of an article in The Bakersfield Californian, “Unfortunately the veil is lifted and there’s no putting the cat in the bag. Not only are we in the Capitol, we’re everywhere.”
Sarah A. Wersan, Ridgecrest