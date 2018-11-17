I am an American, not a political party. I choose love instead of hate. What really hit me about this election was the apathy of others.
So many people don't vote. Voting does make a difference. You can make a difference. We elect people to make big decisions for us. Wouldn't you want the best person in that job? A person who represents everyone — regardless of their political party. A person who will listen and hear all concerns.
This election season, I heard lots of people saying things I didn't agree with. I would yell at the television. Then my husband would remind me all Americans have the right to voice their opinions and it is our responsibility to listen. But it works both ways — we all need to really listen. Americans need to start to talk again. Our country depends on it. Love should always trump hate.
Denise Childress, Bakersfield