“We the people of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Our Constitution begins with this preamble, an introduction to the highest law of the land. The key portion of it is “to form a more perfect Union.” The amendment process is a tool used to reach a perfect union. Those amendments of importance are those that increased the scope as to who could vote, from former slaves, women, Native Americans and then to 18 year olds. One amendment also forbids a poll tax, namely, a fee to vote. This tax was a tool of the post-Civil War southern states to hinder voting by Black citizens after the passage of the 15th Amendment. Additional support for these amendments have been supplied by legislation, usually labeled voting rights acts (1965 and 1975).
Since the preamble asks us to reach a goal of a perfect union, we all would assume that would be defined as having 100 percent of those eligible to be registered voters and that 100 percent of them would vote. What occurred in Georgia last week and what is being considered in other states definitely opposes the preamble’s goal. There is no doubt that having less people to vote creates an advantage to the party making the changes. By having each state decide on voting rules defies the concept of a "union." It also flies against our voting amendments. Our union is weaker because of these actions, less perfect rather than more perfect.
— Harry Love, Bakersfield