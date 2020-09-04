A letter writer is mocking a previously written letter regarding “young uninformed and swayable voters” ("Letter to the Editor: For all the people," Aug. 25). Well, if these young voters are so brilliant, why do we have laws prohibiting them from drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes and pot and owning certain types of firearms until they reach the ages of 18 or 21? If they are so informed, then they could probably read the labels on some of these products before they use them and then make “informed” choices. Maybe voting in this country is not as important as other choices.
Mike Polyniak, Bakersfield