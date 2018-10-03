I can’t believe the Bakersfield Californian is once again refusing to stand against cruelty to animals. Thankfully, California citizens are once again paving the way in fighting back against the brutality animals all too often endure.
This November, we have the chance to help millions of abused farm animals by voting Yes on Proposition 12. This ballot measure aims to be the strongest law relating to the extreme confinement of farm animals, surpassing even the EU. Prop. 12 would ban cages for veal calves, mother pigs and egg-laying hens, improve space requirements, as well as ban the sale of pork, veal and eggs from caged animals, regardless of where those products are produced. This proposition would build on the progress we made reducing the suffering of farm animals in 2008 with Proposition 2, without rolling back any of that proposition’s protections. That’s why dozens of animal welfare organizations —from national groups like the ASPCA, Humane League, Compassion Over Killing and Animal Legal Defense Fund to California non-profits like the San Diego Humane Society and the San Francisco SPCA — all support Proposition 12. In recent years, other states have passed legislation with stronger animal welfare standards, and now we are lagging behind. By passing Prop. 12, we can once again become a leader in the nationwide trend to curb the worst kinds of factory farm cruelty. It’s time to act, California – let’s vote Yes on Prop. 12!
Bethany Schramm, Bakersfield