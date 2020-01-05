In his Jan. 1 column, Robert Price urged us to become “low-propaganda” voters and not let ourselves be overly influenced by partisan news media and candidates’ self-serving, manipulative statements ("My New Year's resolution: Be a low propaganda voter"). Where then should we get non-partisan, factual information to inform our political opinions? May I suggest readers visit VoteSmart.org, probably the best source for factual, non-partisan, comprehensive information available and it is free.
Vote Smart takes no funds from special interests. It just collects the facts. It is so good that the Library of Congress, Google, Bing and even the Defense Department have depended on its work.
At VoteSmart.org, you can instantly see for each candidate:
- Every word they have ever said in keyword searchable databases
- Every key vote ever made listed by subject with easy to understand descriptions of how that vote affected you
- Every special interest group evaluation ever made of them
- Their positions on each major issue facing the nation
- A list of their major financial backers
- Their biographical backgrounds in detail.
In short, you access all the factual information any employer would demand before hiring for any other position. Explore Vote Smart’s resources and learn who and what we're really voting for. All free and easy to use and understand. You can call the Vote Smart hotline at 888-VOTE-SMART to speak with a researcher who will help you find the answers to your questions.
Vote, but vote smart.
Jerry Ludeke, Bakersfield