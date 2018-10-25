I am writing this letter in support of State Sen. Andy Vidak in his bid for re-election for the 14th Senatorial District. Unlike many "Party Puppets" that only vote along party lines, Andy has worked across party lines in order to represent his district. Andy teamed up with Democratic Sen. Bill Monning to co-author legislation that would have helped the residents living in disadvantaged communities to receive assistance with the cost of water by providing financial assistance to lower the cost of operations and maintenance of facilities providing safe drinking water to those communities.
My wife and I live in Armona, a small severely disadvantaged community that was having trouble complying with an EPA Compliance Order due to high levels of arsenic in our water. Andy was one of our strongest advocates in Sacramento supporting our new well and treatment facility and played an important part in the Armona Community Services District receiving a $5 million grant and interest-free 30 year loan for slightly over $3 million. Armona now has some of the highest quality water in the state.
Andy is a hard-working steward of the land. He farms and knows the importance of water for both people and agriculture. Andy provides an independent voice and vote, and I urge you to vote for Andy Vidak. Let's keep an honest, hard-working man working for all of us.
Jim Maciel, Armona