How many Americans are aware that many of our counties and states are not following the federal laws concerning voter registration (National Voter Registration Act of 1993)? Judicial Watch has filed a number of lawsuits against various counties including Los Angeles where it was found that by 2018 there were 1,565,000 inactive registrations, almost one fourth of all the registrations in the county. Some were inactive for more than 20 years.
Approximately 2.75 million people have active registrations in more than one state, according to the Pew Research Center, and 24 million (one of every eight) active voter registrations in the United States are no longer active or are significantly inaccurate with more than 1.8 million deceased voters listed as active voters.
As Judicial Watch notes, "an inactive registration can still be voted on Election Day... the voter need only affirm his or her address." This can happen whether a person lives there or not, especially with vote by mail.
It is also interesting to note that Judicial Watch has filed suit in many jurisdictions where voter lists contained more registered voters than there were citizens over the age of 18, meaning a registration rate of more than 100 percent. "Considering just the part of the counties' voter rolls in excess of 100 percent shows there are 2.5 million 'extra' registrants on our nation's voter rolls."
Judicial Watch quotes the 2005 bipartisan Carter-Baker Commission, "Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud .... Absentee balloting is vulnerable to abuse in several ways: Blank ballots mailed to the wrong address or to large residential buildings might get intercepted ... Vote buying schemes are far more difficult to detect when citizens vote by mail."
Errol Shaw, Bakersfield