After reading the article by Joseph Luiz and the five 30-year-old Mulberry trees ("BCSD moving forward with removing trees for solar structure at Voorhies Elementary," Oct. 24), I can't help but think that the conflicting interests of Lori Pesante, president of the Voorhies Parent Club, and Steve McClain, the district assistant superintendent of business services for BCSD, could be solved by some sort of compromise. Is that not done anymore? Surely there is a way to save the trees, or at least two to three of the trees, and adjust the building of the solar installation. The children will observe and learn a valuable lesson, not only about ecology and technology, but also about collaboration.
Pat Mumford, Bakersfield