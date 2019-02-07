When I first saw the story about the complaint of the Nazi flag being on display in the history class, it smacked me as being ridiculous. Looking back on my world history class at Delano High School, my teacher was Dr. Segesvary. During the class he brought in artifacts from WWII consisting of Nazi items including, but not limited to, a dagger and sword. It made the class such a teachable time because Dr. Segesvary told us how he and his family fled for their lives from the Nazis and his homeland. His firsthand experience and knowledge of atrocities from Nazi Germany will forever be imprinted on my mind and heart. Nazism was an ugly part of world history. Look at that flag that was displayed in that class and the lessons being taught and think as Churchill said — “Never again.”
Brenda Bibee, Bakersfield