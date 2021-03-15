A recent AP article (“Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems,” March 10) points out a few of the “good things” the bill is doing to help Americans due to the pandemic. But it ignores the earmarks and pork not related to the pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal editorial board estimates that, of the entire nearly $2 trillion proposed, only about $825 billion — less than half — is directly related to the pandemic. The majority of the funds are directed to “expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes.”
Will the news media ever provide both sides of an issue or continue to run interference for the new administration?
— Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield