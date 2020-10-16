In the Oct. 13 Californian, under Today in History, it states, “1960: John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held the third televised debate of their presidential campaign (Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York)." By all accounts that was a virtual debate, with both candidates in separate cities. This was before computers, Zoom, FaceTime and smartphones. Both candidates and parties agreed that the voters would benefit from this kind of format. This was 60 years ago. The topics ranged from nuclear weapons, the Soviet Union, to health care.
Sounds familiar in today’s election debate. I remembered it well as a 15 year old in Los Angeles. As for Donald Trump, he was 14-years-old and in New York. Interesting coincidence.
This is the type of debate in which Trump refuses to participate in. He is acting like the 14 year old he was in 1960. I see no reason why the norms of 1960 should not apply to 2020. As with the 1960 election, this one is extremely important and consequential.
Harry Love, Bakersfield