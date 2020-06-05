Just recently there was a horrendous injustice committed in the city of Minneapolis. In order to raise awareness following a wrongful murder caused by a corrupt officer, citizens took to protesting.
While this may be a fair and valid reaction, the violent riots that have erupted out of these protests are another matter entirely. While it is commendable to stand against injustice, it is not virtuous to cause mayhem and incite violence against innocent people. These violent riots serve no beneficiary purpose and have only hurt people who have done no wrong.
Because of these violent riots, a man merely seeking to open a sports bar has lost the ability to fulfill his dream. Because of these violent riots, small businesses owners have boarded up their shops out of fear of being ransacked. Because of these violent riots, the protestors' original message has become overshadowed by coverage of the anarchy in Minneapolis as citizens are burning down their own city.
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding further fuel to the already tumultuous country aids nobody. When citizens sought to peacefully protest mass shutdowns, their protests were met with refusal due to the risk of causing greater damages. Why then are people supporting outright anarchy disguised as protests in the streets Minneapolis? It is righteous to stand up to injustice. It is not righteous to retaliate with even more injustice.
Kevin Lara, Bakersfield