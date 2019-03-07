I read The Californian a lot, maybe obsessively. One paragraph stood out in Sunday’s Nation and World section.
The sanctuary cities article (“Sanctuary cities get grants in spite of threats”) quoted Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, saying, “It’s unthinkable that the Trump Justice Department would hold these funds hostage over an UNRELATED (emphasis mine) dispute on immigration policy.” “These funds” is referring to the withholding of government funds from sanctuary cities and states. How can an immigration policy that keeps illegal immigrants out of the U.S. be unrelated?
Well, maybe little ole Vermont is fine with thousands of illegal Canadians crossing its border, bringing crime, drugs and diseases. Everyone knows Vermont doesn’t need a wall to keep these evil Canadians out of the USA. Does the senator realize that the immigration policy Trump wants is to keep crime out of the border states?
If our law enforcement agencies are “already stretched thin,” as he says, doesn’t sanctuary provide criminals a more open field in which to operate?
Do northeast Democrats even realize that the wall is to keep crime out of states that are hours from the border and sanctuary keeps crime in? A “dispute over immigration policy” doesn’t come close to the reality southern and central California live in. We in Kern County have murders so frequently. We need the wall and to get rid of Democrat “sanctuary” cities and states.
I have lived two hours from the Mexican border, now I live four. I know what life is like close to the Mexican border and it isn’t nice. Bakersfield used to be a small town where nothing much happened. Now it is crime every hour, every day. And yes, I do read the crime report.
Johnnie K. Adams, Bakersfield