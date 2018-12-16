In response to the Community Voices article by Jasmeen Chauhan (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Valley fever information needs to be more available,” Dec. 11) regarding the lack of education and awareness directed to Kern County’s diverse population when it comes to valley fever, there’s more going on to help the community than meets the eye.
At the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical, where I am the director, we always welcome increased accurate awareness of valley fever. We started the Valley Fever Institute to fill this gap, and we are proud to continue to provide education about this deadly disease to everyone both locally and in our neighboring counties. We are currently expanding our literature to reach more and more people every single day. The institute is expanding its efforts for community and provider awareness and education on risks, prevention and treatment and has engaged in national research for valley fever treatments and protocols.
Our physicians are regularly speaking with high school students, college students and communities where a majority of attendees are Hispanic, and educational brochures and resources are also available in Spanish. We have partnered with other local hospitals where Dr. Munoz of Kern Medical has gone out and presented education in Spanish. We are always looking to do more.
When it comes to Ms. Chauhan and her opinion piece, the Valley Fever Institute would ask she redirect her research to the world renowned organization that’s been leading the battle against valley fever for more than 50 years.
Valley fever education that was written by leading experts is available on our website at www.ValleyFeverInstitute.com.
Charlene Worth, Bakersfield