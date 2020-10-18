During my 26 years serving an irrigation district which receives water from the CVP-Friant, I witnessed our Central Valley farmers struggle to get the water they need while facing high costs. The agriculture industry drives our economy, and without adequate and affordable access to water for our farmers, our entire community suffers. We need strong leadership on the issue of water, and David Valadao has proven repeatedly to be a powerful advocate for valley farmers and families.
While in Congress, Valadao worked hard to bring more water to the valley and provide funding for water storage and infrastructure projects. He heard the request of the constituents and delivered results for the valley. I was always impressed by Valadao and grateful for all he accomplished for our farmers.
In addition to providing leadership on water, I could count on Valadao to be a reliable presence in our district. Even in a small town like McFarland, Valadao always showed up for his constituents. I was pleased to see him work with our town and even join our community for important ceremonies such as the veterans memorial dedication.
I look forward to Valadao’s return to Congress and the great work he will do once again.
— Alicia Conde, McFarland