I glanced at the television and could not believe my eyes. President Trump’s foot-soldier, David Valadao, was trying to align himself with President Obama. For someone who voted 99 percent of the time with Trump, he’s got a lot of nerve. Talk about a walking contradiction! How could someone so GOP aligned make such an outward claim that he’s not only bipartisan, but also working in the Central Valley’s interests?
If I recall correctly, Valadao voted against Obama’s plan to give more people access to health care (Affordable Care Act). Not only does he not care about our health, he’ll rip it off from us. Valadao once said “help is on the way,” yet, Valadao also supported the Republican tax bill that only benefited him and his rich friends. Well, for six years he had the chance to help the valley, and yet, we were still hurting. Water was not delivered. Health care was not expanded. Dreamers were not protected.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Valadao is trying to sound bipartisan; he’ll say and do anything to get our vote only to enrich himself. And we’re suffering for it! Valadao has been tied to the hip with Trump ever since he received Trump’s endorsement. Well, it’s not going to work on us and even Obama knows it. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.
I’ll be supporting TJ Cox this November. He has already worked with people across the aisle to deliver for the valley, and I trust him and his promise to keep delivering.
Joan Howard, Hanford