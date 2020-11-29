In a recent Community Voices, ("COMMUNITY VOICES: It the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail," Nov. 25, the writer makes the case for “herd immunity” and getting on with life, only protecting those deemed to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19. While I agree to a point with the writer that strategies to address the impact of this pandemic must be balanced, relying on herd immunity is not one of them.
Experts have opined that a population would need to achieve immunity in 65 to 70 percent of the population for the virus to recede. If you use 65 percent immunity as the goal, and a case fatality rate of 0.65 percent (CDC), 213,000,000 people in the U.S. would need to be infected, leaving 1,385,800 Americans dead. Not to mention the long-term morbidity and disability COVID-19 inflicts on those that survive. This would also mean that with current experience, 2.3 million people could expect to be hospitalized, overwhelming scare health care resources.
This is the reality that public health people confront every day. There has to be a better way, and there is. We now have multiple effective vaccines that need to be deployed to the front lines and at-risk populations as quickly as is humanly possible. Widespread vaccination coupled with rational and reasonable social distancing is the only humane course at this point.
Stephen Hanson, Bakersfield