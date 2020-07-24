The Constitution covers the United States Postal Service. I learned a few other things about the LCV vehicles that they use that I didn't know. Most of them are 20- to 30-years-old. Inside those vehicles resides the mail carrier, driving in temperatures that are 25 to 30 degrees hotter during the summer than the temperature outside.
Maintenance of those vehicles is questionable. Your friendly mail carriers deserve better. We deserve better. Choose a day to give them a cup of cold water — they're in hot water (sweat) all day. I think they have something to warm them in winter.
The new postmaster, a Trump friend, would like to run the post office like a business. The Constitution has seen roughshod treatment recently, who's to say he wouldn't succeed?
Joe Kennedy, Bakersfield