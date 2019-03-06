I feel I must speak out about the master plan for Hart Park ("Despite plea from preservationists, Hart Park adobe on chopping block," March 1). Two of the most iconic features of the park are the old water mill and the adobe building constructed decades ago. The mill has been allowed, due to years of neglect, to fall into total disrepair and collapse and must be removed. I strongly feel it needs to be restored to its former glory. The adobe building should be preserved.
It would make a wonderful visitor information center focusing on the history of Hart Park and the animals, birds and plants in the park. The space could also be used for an interactive educational area. It would be a big undertaking but well worth the effort.
To tear down all the buildings in that area and replace them with concessions and food trucks would not be what the public wants, I suspect. If the county truly sees Hart Park as a treasure and a gem, then restoring and preserving these two features should be a priority.
Make your voices heard and contact your supervisor representative, Mike Maggard at 661 868-3670 (District 3 supervisor), Geoffrey Hill at 661 868-3029 (chief general services officer) and Ryan Alsop at 661 868-3198 (county administrative officer).
Colette Shewcraft, Bakersfield