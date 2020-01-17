Thanks to Robert Price for setting the record straight regarding Shannon Grove’s completely incomprehensible lack of knowledge regarding topics she should be current with ("How do you like your sex, kids? And other fake news," Jan. 15). It was very illuminating.
Grove’s comment falsely attacking “Our new California education curriculum” shows her nauseatingly poor level of understanding and lack of proper information regarding what is actually happening right in front of her. In addition, the reactions of some of her followers on Facebook demonstrates a current attitude in the U.S. when it comes to the propagation of misinformation. Some very well-intentioned people simply fall in line behind their uninformed and double-talking leaders, taking what they say for granted. Misinformation, confusion, lies, half-truths and deflection are the norms for the sites and publications mentioned in Price’s article.
Come on, folks, before you take as gospel what you read on the internet, see on TV or hear our leaders say, check the facts and use your common sense before jumping to conclusions.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield