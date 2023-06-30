Regarding The Californian’s June 25 editorial, “Drought may be over, but ongoing conservation needed”: A critical issue after three years of extreme drought of biblical proportion (remember Elijah?). For our water reservoirs to be restored in just one wet season is a great blessing, yet it occurred by no work of this great state. Clearly this is a work of God’s provision.
Restoring our water supplies in just one season has great risk of flooding, as The Californian has reported repeatedly. The lack of extensive flooding is amazing, testimony to God’s work of a rainy season that started slow then increased in intensity, followed by cool summer temperatures that slowed snowmelt, and credit to our county’s water management team that directed that water wisely to save and not waste water.