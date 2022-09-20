Just when I thought that our precious leaders in Sacramento couldn't get any more unhinged, they surprised me by passing a new law requiring elementary schools to place devices supplying free Kotex and tampons in boys bathrooms. No, no, I'm not making this up. Google AB 367 and see for yourself. By the way, hair-gel Newsom signed it with relish.
I'm proud to say that only a minority of local voters voted for the ones responsible for this absurdity, but just to be safe, call your state assembly and senate representative offices and ask how they voted.