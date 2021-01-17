Looking forward to reading the president's new book later this year, assuming the title will be "What REALLY Happened." Of course the word "REALLY" will be in bright, bold, red letters on the cover.
There's no reason to think he will be shy about sharing his opinions. What really happened with the Southern border wall project? What really happened with the tax cuts? What really happened with the stock market recovery? What really happened with bringing American business back from overseas? What really happened with the Middle East negotiations? What really happened with the Supreme Court nominations? What really happened with the unemployment numbers, especially with minorities? What really happened with Operation Warp Speed between the government and private business COVID vaccines?
It should be a good read. No charge for the title.
Jim Wood, Bakersfield