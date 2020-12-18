Wow! Three lengthy letters to the editor plus one above-the-fold op-ed all dominating the same opinion page in an attack on our Congressman Kevin McCarthy for joining 125 fellow House Republicans and 17 states to pursue the truth of the recent presidential election.
If ever there was a prime example supportive of “states’ rights and the 10th Amendment,” this is it. Federalism works!
Each of these four authors needs to work through facts, not political bias.
For example, forensic evidence in Michigan’s Antrim County litigation purportedly demonstrates the intentional — even manipulative — design of Dominion vote-tabulating systems. This repetitive pattern, plus highly questionable behavior of election officials in the key “battleground” states, will ultimately resolve this issue, one way or the other.
The major point is these presentations of fact need to continue and to supplant erroneous and premature conclusions based only on political bias.
My expectation is this process, if permitted to continue, will ultimately tell the world — and all voters in Kern County — Kevin McCarthy made the proper decision for the process to proceed with full discovery of evidence proving fraud of sufficient magnitude to have altered the outcome of the presidential election.
Evidence, not premature political bias.
Persistence, not loss of faith in our republic.
Acceptance, not resistance whatever the ultimate factual outcome.
Federalism, not Congress exceeding its limited constitutional powers.
Integrity, not fraudulent manipulation of our voting system.
Re-election, not unwarranted criticism of Kevin McCarthy in his leadership role.
John Pryor, Bakersfield