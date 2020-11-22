Gov. Gavin Newsom is putting Kern into a more restrictive category because he can use COVID-19 as an excuse. I’ve been following the numbers in The Californian daily and the survival rate has been holding steady at 98.8 percent, just for those tested positive, not the entire population.
According to Google, Kern’s population in 2019 was 900,202. At the time of this writing, with 432 COVID-19 deaths, that would calculate out to .0005 percent, or five deaths out of every 10,000 Kern residents. This is not a justifiable reason to shut anyone down!
The reported case count is 36,919 and that accounts to four out of every 1,000 that get the virus. That means that 96 percent are not sick, yet are being punished by the government with shutdowns. I submit that this is criminally insane!
Bill Curtis, Bakersfield