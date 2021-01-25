The most dangerous word for the destruction of the democratic republic of the United States of America has reared itself again by the Democrats, liberals and the media. The word and action which can destroy this 200-year-old-plus democracy is "unity."
Unity to these people is one thought, one action, one belief — theirs. This nation has grown into the greatest and longest democracy the world has ever known because of "non-unity" in people's thoughts and actions since the Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, by 39 delegates and the Bill of Rights, or the first 10 amendments, was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791. Yes, these 39 men "unified" to protect the nation they helped create, but each with their own thoughts, actions and beliefs. None of which they were required to do by others.
If we can have non-unity in our right to vote, then we surely have the right to say and act how those votes are used. The definition of "unity" is not "subversion" of thought...yet.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield