Our nation is on the verge of collapse and faces a much troubled future. We have some people that embrace a failed system of government called socialism. How this came about is completely insane and unsustainable. Other nations have tried it and have failed.
In my 83 years of being an American citizen, I have never been so disappointed in our election process until 2020, and now some voters are so confused on what kind of nation we want for our children. I am not going to comment on which party is to blame; there is enough blame to go around. We are called the United States of America, however in my opinion, I see a slow and tragic erosion of the word and cause called "united."
Any division is a terrible and destructive force that will change our way of life established 244 years ago by men of unity and love for this country. They loved freedom so much that they wrote and signed three important documents — the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence — all separate and independent with one common goal: a nation of citizens that are a free self-serving people that requires the government to work for them, not the other way around, which is the norm in today's reality.
The one important element of a free society is that its citizen voice will never be silenced. This nation was formed for generations to come for the people, to the people and by the people. God bless America.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield