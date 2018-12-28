I can only imagine what's going on in the White House, with so many people leaving, many of them highly educated. I look at President Trump and think what is going on in his mind. I was really in awe when the generals began to resign and get fired. I don't care what the media or the majority of America thinks. Generals are men and women of honor, trustworthy, intelligent and outstanding leadership. As a nation we should be saying, what did Trump do to these great generals for them to want to resign? What could have possibly happened?
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, 33 years of service to this country, now faces charges. Why? What was offered to him to ruin his entire career for Trump's deeds. Retired Gen. John Kelly, more than 40 years of service to our country. I believe he wanted to do right but Trump would not let him. Why should Kelly be considered the bad guy when we know the history of Trump? Retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis, 44 years of service to our country, what could he have done that he had to resign? And the letter he wrote to Trump is very concerning for all Americans. What could have Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMasters, with 34 years of service to our country, have done?
They tried to serve their country.
Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield