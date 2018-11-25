I remember during the 2016 elections, the slogan was "Make America Great Again." There was nothing wrong with America, but now I say, "Let's Make America Great Again."
We all know what's going on, but both parties are functioning like everything is fine, but it's not. Our beloved president took a job that he was not qualified for, and he has fired several high ranking and intelligent workers. He recently asked Jeff Sessions, our former United States attorney general, to resign. Many of President Trump's friends and former employees are being indicted for various laws being broken. Allegedly, Sessions resigned because he recused himself from the Russian probe, which Trump didn't like it, and he let the nation know.
Recently he took away Jim Acosta's reporter pass and the courts temporarily reversed Trump's decision. All of these actions are dealing with the democracy of United States citizens. Last but not least, when will acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker be confirmed by the Senate? He may never be confirmed; Trump will find a way to manipulate him through the Senate. These are all strategies of denying us our rights as citizens and a continuous erosion of our democracy.
Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield