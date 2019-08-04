In reference to the vandalism of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, people seem to forget God ("St. Francis of Assisi vandalized days after BPD says Monsignor Craig Harrison committed 'no criminal behavior,'" July 31). When Moses climbed the mountain and stood in front of the burning bush, God told Moses, "remove your sandals, you are standing on hallowed ground." When I go to Mass, I enter God's house. Not the priest or nun's house, God's house. For someone to deface this church, they are doing this to God, not some priest who works there. Since I was 4-years-old, I was taught that God is a forgiving God, but I don't know whether God will forgive vandals.
Jerry Embry, Bakersfield