Throughout the impeachment process, Republicans have complained about the partisan nature of the action and its lack of procedural propriety. Republican leaders — namely, Representative Kevin McCarthy and Senator Mitch McConnell— have been the most vociferous in their disapproval. It is hard to sympathize with them based on their hypocritical actions.
Congressman McCarthy gave a typical melodramatic speech on the House floor prior to the impeachment vote. McCarthy complained impeachment had “become an exercise of raw political power.” Predictably, McCarthy failed to recall his use of the Benghazi investigation as “a strategy to fight and win” — his own exercise of raw political power to weaken Hillary Clinton. Those were his words, not mine.
Similarly, Sen. McConnell is disingenuous with his claimed fealty to constitutional procedure. McConnell has complained that the impeachment process was rushed and unfair. However, he has already proclaimed that he will not follow his obligations in the Senate. McConnell said he will not be “an impartial juror” and is “in total coordination with the White House counsel” regarding any trial in the Senate. Furthermore, McConnell failed to carry out his duty of advice and consent for President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland — refusing any consideration in the hope a Republican would be elected president. Hardly a man dedicated to fairness and procedural duty.
There certainly is room for complaint with how the impeachment process was carried out. However, with today’s partisan politics, the unfairness cuts both ways and Republicans must think about their own actions as well.
