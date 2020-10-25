How petty, even racist, was the action of the Kern County Board of Supervisors in denying funding to two agencies vetted by the Kern County Public Health Services Department as best quailed to distribute materials to reduce COVID-19 to underserved people because of a few posts months ago about defunding police or realocating funds for counseling and mental health services to minorities (“Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police,” Oct. 20). Shame on Supervisor Zack Scrivner and the colleagues who sided with him.
I don’t agree with defunding, but the evidence is ample that Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are not doing their best to provide law and order services respectfully for citizens, especially Black or Latino. I applaud efforts BPD is making to address the issues.
I agree with Supervisor Leticia Perez’s statement that the Board of Supervisors is not thought police. Incidentally, I am not a member of a “minority group.”
— Robert Williams, Bakersfield